Rocket Lab’s 40th Electron Rocket Launch Delayed

Rocket Lab has decided to postpone the launch of its 40th Electron rocket due to “out-of-family sensor data”. The launch window was set to open at 0500 UTC but was called off about 15 minutes prior to that time. No new launch date has been announced.

The Electron rocket was carrying Acadia 1, the first of four radar-imaging satellites for Capella Space. The mission, named “We Love the Nightlife,” highlights the satellite’s ability to observe Earth day and night.

Capella Space’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Earth-imaging satellites are the third generation in their lineup. This new generation of satellites aims to expand the existing Capella constellation, offering the highest quality imagery, the best ground-range resolution, and fast order-to-delivery speeds compared to any other commercial SAR provider.

The previous launch attempt on July 30 was aborted due to low igniter pressure in one of Electron’s nine Rutherford engines. Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO, Peter Beck, explained that although low pressures are not uncommon, they rarely lead to an abort. He suggested that the issue may be related to a tricky pressure transducer.

In addition to the technical issues, strong winds at the launch site caused a further delay in the rescheduled launch.

This launch would have marked the 40th mission for Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket since its maiden flight in May 2017. Acadia 1 would have been the 171st satellite carried by the rocket.

