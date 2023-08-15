NASA Chooses Rocket Lab for PREFIRE Mission to Study Climate Change

NASA has selected Rocket Lab to launch its PREFIRE mission to low Earth orbit in 2024. The goal of this mission is to enhance scientists’ understanding of climate change and global warming.

The PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission will consist of two dedicated missions using Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket. Each mission will deploy a small satellite to a 525km orbit, with a baseline mission length of 10 months.

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket, a two-stage partially recoverable orbital launch vehicle, has been in use since 2017. While it was initially designed to be expendable, Rocket Lab has successfully recovered the first stage of the rocket twice and is working on reusability.

The two satellites used in the PREFIRE mission will be equipped with a thermal infrared spectrometer. This instrument will collect data on cloud cover and sea ice levels, enabling researchers to compare and analyze the measurements. The results will improve climate and ice models, leading to more accurate projections of how a warming world will impact sea ice loss, ice sheet melt, and sea level rise. This, in turn, can help better estimate the severity and frequency of storms, as well as the risks of coastal erosion and flooding.

Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO, Peter Beck, stated that missions like PREFIRE align with the company’s mission of using space to improve life on Earth. He emphasized the urgency of climate change and expressed privilege and honor in supporting such an important mission.

PREFIRE adds to the list of NASA missions awarded to Rocket Lab. In 2020, Rocket Lab launched the CAPSTONE mission, and it has also participated in other projects such as the TROPICS satellites for NASA’s hurricane monitoring mission and the NASA Starling mission.

By partnering with Rocket Lab, NASA aims to gather valuable data for further research and advancements in space exploration, including its Artemis program, which seeks to establish a sustainable presence on the moon.