Rocket Lab to Launch Satellites for NASA to Study Polar Ice Shelves

Rocket Lab has been contracted by NASA to launch two small satellites that will provide valuable data for understanding the impact of climate change on the Earth’s polar ice shelves. The mission, known as PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment), aims to gather information about far-infrared energy emissions at the poles and how they change over time.

Far-infrared energy is a less explored part of the Earth’s energy spectrum, despite accounting for about 60% of emissions in the Arctic. The two bread loaf-sized satellites will be equipped with a miniaturized thermal IR spectrometer, which will allow scientists to compare the emissions with cloud cover and sea ice levels below. This data will contribute to the development of more accurate climate models.

Rocket Lab is scheduled to carry out two launches in May 2024 using its Electron rocket. The satellites will be placed in near-polar orbits, where they will collect data for a minimum of 10 months. The launches will take place from Rocket Lab’s launch site in New Zealand and are expected to happen in quick succession due to the mission’s specific requirements. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket has the unique capability of deploying small satellite missions with highly responsive timelines.

The contract for these launches was awarded to Rocket Lab as part of NASA’s Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) program, which aims to place NASA payloads on commercial rockets. With a budget of $300 million over five years, the program offers significant opportunities for commercial space companies.

This marks the 7th and 8th NASA launches conducted by Rocket Lab since 2018. Earlier this year, the company successfully launched four storm-watching satellites for the space agency under the VADR program. The exact value of the launch contract has not been disclosed by Rocket Lab or NASA.