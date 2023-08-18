iQPS Partners with Rocket Lab for Satellite Launch

Japanese Earth imaging company iQPS has chosen Rocket Lab to launch its QPS-SAR-5 satellite named “TSUKUYOMI-I” after its original mission provider, Virgin Orbit, went out of business. The launch is scheduled for September and marks iQPS’s first mission with Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab announced the upcoming mission, titled “The Moon God Awakens,” on August 17. The QPS-SAR-5 satellite is a synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellite that will join the existing QPS-SAR-6 satellite constellation already in orbit.

iQPS CEO Dr. Shunsuke Onishi expressed gratitude towards Rocket Lab and their team for their efforts in arranging the new launch contract. This contract is significant as it allows iQPS to quickly deploy the satellites into orbit and establish a 36-QPS-SAR constellation, enabling near real-time observation anywhere in the world.