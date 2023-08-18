CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

iQPS Partners with Rocket Lab for Satellite Launch

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
iQPS Partners with Rocket Lab for Satellite Launch

Japanese Earth imaging company iQPS has chosen Rocket Lab to launch its QPS-SAR-5 satellite named “TSUKUYOMI-I” after its original mission provider, Virgin Orbit, went out of business. The launch is scheduled for September and marks iQPS’s first mission with Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab announced the upcoming mission, titled “The Moon God Awakens,” on August 17. The QPS-SAR-5 satellite is a synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellite that will join the existing QPS-SAR-6 satellite constellation already in orbit.

iQPS CEO Dr. Shunsuke Onishi expressed gratitude towards Rocket Lab and their team for their efforts in arranging the new launch contract. This contract is significant as it allows iQPS to quickly deploy the satellites into orbit and establish a 36-QPS-SAR constellation, enabling near real-time observation anywhere in the world.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

Satellite Office of Sedgwick County Register of Deeds to Open on August 21st

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team is hopeful of retaining Marco Bezzecchi for the 2024 season. However, Pramac’s Johann Zarco is not guaranteed to stay with the team despite their current championship lead.

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

True Anomaly Opens GravityWorks Factory in Centennial, Colorado

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

How Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices are Changing the Face of Telemedicine

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
AI

The Trick that Transforms the Ryzen 5 4600G into a 16GB Graphics Card for AI Applications

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Walking Dead: Destinies Trailer Released

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ancient Cauldrons Provide Insight into Bronze Age Diet

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments