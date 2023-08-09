Rocket Lab Reports 12% Increase in Revenue in Second Quarter of 2023

Rocket Lab released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a revenue of $62 million, which is a 12% increase and above the midpoint of the company’s prior guidance. The Space Systems segment accounted for a larger portion of the revenue, bringing in $39.6 million, an increase of 12% compared to the previous quarter. Rocket Lab also increased its Space Systems backlog by $40 million during this period.

Launch Services reported a revenue of $22.5 million from three launches, consistent with prior guidance. The average revenue per launch increased nearly $1 million to $7.5 million. However, the company experienced a net loss of $45.9 million, compared to $37.4 million in the same period last year. This increase in expenses was attributed to material purchases supporting Neutron and Space Systems developments, facilities, and expenses related to acquiring some of Virgin Orbit’s assets.

Rocket Lab anticipates a revenue range of $73 million to $77 million for the third quarter of 2023. They expect $43 million to $47 million to come from Space Systems and $30 million from Launch Services, assuming four launches during the quarter. The company also maintains its expectation of conducting 15 launches in 2023.

In terms of development, Rocket Lab is making progress towards testing its medium-lift Neutron rocket in 2024. CEO Peter Beck shared updates on Neutron’s development, including changes to the landing legs for barge landings and modifications to the “Hungry Hippo” fairing, which has been simplified from four sections to two. These changes aim to increase launch availability and streamline the process.

The recent acquisition of the Virgin Orbit factory is seen as a significant step towards scaling up production. The acquisition provides Rocket Lab with ready-to-use equipment and facilities, allowing for increased production volumes of Neutron engines and composite components. The company acquired bespoke CNC machines and measuring systems at a cost of $16.1 million.

Rocket Lab’s solid financial results and ongoing developments demonstrate their commitment to advancing the space industry and expanding their capabilities in launching small satellites.