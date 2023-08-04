The Republican-controlled Richmond Electoral Board Reverses Decision on Closing Early Voting Sites

The Republican-controlled Richmond Electoral Board has reversed its decision to close two early voting sites in Virginia’s capital. The board initially decided not to open the satellite locations due to cost concerns but unanimously voted to reverse the decision after facing public outcry and criticism for potentially violating state law.

The two satellite voting sites, located in South Richmond at the Hickory Hill Community Center and at Richmond’s downtown City Hall building, will now be open for 45 days for early voting for the upcoming elections this fall.

Local activists and Democratic officials strongly opposed the closure of these sites, arguing that it would unnecessarily restrict voting access for majority-Black neighborhoods and lower-income residents who rely on public transportation. They urged the board to reverse its decision immediately, emphasizing that cost should not be used as an excuse to limit minority votes.

The Republican members of the electoral board explained that their concerns were primarily about the cost effectiveness of operating the two sites for 45 days. They denied any intentions of suppressing minority votes and expressed offense at the accusation.

In addition to keeping the early voting sites open, the board also voted against offering early voting on Sundays. Supporters of Sunday voting argued that it offered convenience to voters, particularly in communities organized by Black churches. However, the board considered Sunday voting to be a drain on resources and believed it would overburden election workers.

Although the board has the legal power to decide whether or not to open voting sites on Sundays, multiple legal authorities, including the Richmond city attorney’s office, indicated that the board could not completely shut down the early voting locations. The General Assembly passed voting access laws in 2020, empowering local governing bodies to make decisions about early voting locations. The Richmond City Council had already designated the two satellite sites, and city attorneys stated that the electoral board had no authority to overturn that decision.

While the Richmond GOP defended its decision, claiming that accusations of voter suppression were false, the Youngkin administration did not support the move and acknowledged that it may not comply with the law. The Virginia Department of Elections, run by the Youngkin-appointed Commissioner Susan Beals, issued guidance to GOP-controlled local boards across the state, urging them to familiarize themselves with the laws governing early voting. The department emphasized that satellite voting sites are considered polling places under Virginia law and any decisions to close them must undergo preclearance to prevent disproportionate impacts on minority voters.

The board’s reversal on the closure of the early voting sites was applauded by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, but its decision regarding Sunday voting was met with disappointment.