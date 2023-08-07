The Richmond Electoral Board Reverses Decision to Close Early Voting Sites

The Republican-controlled Richmond Electoral Board has reversed its decision to close two early voting sites in Virginia’s capital. The initial decision not to open the satellite locations for early voting was due to cost concerns. However, this move appeared to violate state law and sparked public outcry.

After receiving criticism from activists and Democratic officials who argued that closing the sites would restrict voting access for majority-Black neighborhoods and lower-income residents who rely on public transportation, the board voted unanimously to keep the sites open. The two satellite locations, located in South Richmond at the Hickory Hill Community Center and at Richmond’s downtown City Hall building, will be available for 45 days of early voting.

The Republican members of the board explained that their concerns were primarily about the cost effectiveness of operating the two voting locations for 45 days, denying any intention to suppress minority votes. However, the board’s decision not to offer early voting on Sundays was upheld by a 2-1 vote. Sunday voting was seen as a drain on resources, particularly for election workers who would have to staff polling places on weekends.

Although the board had legal power not to open voting sites on Sundays, it did not have the authority to close the early voting locations altogether. State laws passed in 2020 empower local governing bodies to decide on early voting locations, and the Richmond City Council had already designated the two sites as satellite locations.

The Virginia Department of Elections issued new guidance to GOP-controlled local boards, clarifying that city councils and county boards have the ability to establish early voting locations through ordinances. The agency also reminded boards that decisions to close satellite voting sites require preclearance from the attorney general’s office to ensure compliance with the new voting rights law.

The reversal of the decision to close the early voting sites was welcomed by some, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. However, disappointment remains regarding the board’s choice not to offer Sunday voting. Activists and Democratic officials argue that accessible early voting is essential to meet people where they are and ensure convenient access to the electoral process.