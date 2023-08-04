Richmond Voters Can Now Cast Ballots at Two Satellite Locations

Richmond voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots early at two additional satellite locations. The Republican-led electoral board reversed their previous decision after facing criticism from the city’s mayor and attorney, who deemed the decision illegal.

City Hall and Hickory Hill will now serve as early voting centers, in addition to the Registrar’s Office where the board had initially opened the only location for early voting. Mayor Levar Stoney expressed his satisfaction with the reversal, stating, “Is it early voting for ALL or early voting for some?… The Richmond Electoral Board voted to reverse course on their decision to remove early voting locations in predominantly Black and Brown areas.”

Initially, on July 27, two GOP members of the electoral board voted against the opening of satellite locations, while one Democrat was in favor. The main concern cited by the board was the cost of running these additional early voting centers, which amounted to $100,000.

During the recent meeting, the electoral board also decided to eliminate early voting on Sundays. Mayor Stoney emphasized the importance of ensuring equal access to the ballot box, stating, “Ensuring proper access to the ballot box is neither a Democrat nor Republican issue, it’s an American issue.”

The General Election is scheduled to be held on November 7, 2023, and in-person early voting will commence on September 22. Richmond’s actions serve as an example for other localities in Virginia that may be facing similar challenges to ballot access.