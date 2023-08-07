Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market to Reach USD 29.19 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9%: Fortune Business Insights™

The global remote sensing satellite market was valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 29.19 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Remote sensing satellites play a crucial role in providing enhanced situational awareness in the military, government, and civil sectors. They are particularly important in missions with limited on-ground surveillance and intelligence data.

The market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand in agriculture, weather forecasting, climate observation, and other areas. Modernization of agricultural monitoring is driving the demand for remote sensing satellites, which help improve crop yield by providing satellite data to farmers. Additionally, the military sector is increasingly utilizing remote sensing satellites for better situational awareness, driving market growth.

Based on orbit, the market is segmented into LEO, MEO, GEO, and others. The Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is expected to dominate the market, thanks to easy access to LEO crew and servicing. In terms of applications, the disaster management segment is projected to lead the market, fueled by the rising usage of remote sensing satellites. The military segment is estimated to dominate the market in terms of end users, while the above 1,000 kg payload segment is expected to have the highest market share.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the rising demand for military satellites. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, driven by the development of cutting-edge technologies that can be integrated with satellites.

However, the global market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to delays in satellite programs. The launch of India’s geospatial imaging satellite GISAT-1, for example, was delayed due to increasing COVID-19 cases among workers.

Key players in the market are focusing on partnerships and agreements to share satellites and data, which enhances cost-effective customer services. For example, Umbra Lab Inc. and Ursa Major Technologies Inc. partnered to develop Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery to capture satellite images through adverse weather conditions.

In conclusion, the global remote sensing satellite market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand in various sectors and advancements in satellite technology.