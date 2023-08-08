True Anomaly to Install Redwire’s Navigation and Sensing Cameras on Inspector Satellites

Denver-based startup True Anomaly has announced plans to launch two inspector satellites next year, equipped with Redwire’s navigation and sensing cameras. The satellites, named Jackal, have been specifically designed to track and photograph uncooperative objects in close proximity. True Anomaly intends to market these vehicles to the U.S. government.

The first two Jackal satellites are scheduled to be launched into low Earth orbit in early 2024 as part of the SpaceX Transporter-10 rideshare. True Anomaly CEO, Even Rogers, confirmed the selection of Redwire’s SpectraCam and SpectraTrac cameras for the Jackal vehicles during the Small Satellite Conference held in Logan, Utah.

Each Jackal satellite will feature one SpectraCam for docking, navigation, inspection, and situational awareness, along with two SpectraTrac star trackers. The star trackers will work in conjunction with the cameras to enable spacecraft navigation and the detection of objects of interest. Redwire’s executive vice president for national security space, Dean Bellamy, explained that the SpectraTrac algorithms were adjusted to cater to True Anomaly’s space domain awareness applications.

The SpectraCam incorporates custom optics developed through a partnership between True Anomaly and Redwire. Rogers expressed excitement about the continued engineering collaboration between the two companies for future endeavors.

The installation of Redwire’s navigation and sensing cameras on the Jackal inspector satellites is a significant step for True Anomaly, enabling them to offer advanced imaging capabilities to support various space exploration and surveillance missions.