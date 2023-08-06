Russian Warship Olenegorsky Gornyak Heavily Damaged in Ukrainian Sea Drone Attack

Recent satellite imagery reveals significant damage to the Russian amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak, which was targeted in an attack by a Ukrainian sea drone. The imagery, posted by OSTIN-activist MT Anderson on August 6, shows the Olenegorsky Gornyak accompanied by four other vessels, including the Gurzuf crane ship, a rescue ship, and diving boats.

According to open source analyst Kassir Pogodi, the imagery suggests that the crane ship has caused a hole in the side of the warship above the water. Pogodi mentioned that the damage could potentially be repaired through welding.

The Ukrainian sea drone attack occurred near the port city of Novorossiysk, causing extensive damage to the Olenegorsky Gornyak. The drone, carrying 450 kilograms of TNT, was responsible for the strike, as reported by sources from Ukraine’s SBU security service.

The SBU claimed responsibility for the operation, in conjunction with the Ukrainian Navy, stating that the ship was being used by Russia to transport supplies for their forces in southern Ukraine. A video capturing the attack, taken from a camera onboard the drone, surfaced on social media. The footage shows the drone approaching the Russian warship, but cuts off as it reaches the vessel’s port side.

By daylight, it was evident from subsequent video and pictures that the Olenegorsky Gornyak was heavily leaning to one side and being towed by Russian tug boats. The ship was brought to the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, still displaying a heavy tilt. There were signs of flooding in several compartments, as observed from the visuals.

This incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea region. The ramifications of the attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak will surely impact the ongoing conflict between the two countries.