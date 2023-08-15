Russia Using Custom Malware to Target Starlink Satellite Data, Says Ukrainian Report

Russia’s intelligence services are reportedly using custom malware to target Android devices and gain unauthorized access to Starlink satellite data, according to a recent report from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). The report alleges that Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) is conducting large-scale cyberattacks on Ukrainian military personnel’s Android devices, including the use of at least ten different types of malicious software.

Starlink, the satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has become a crucial part of Ukraine’s communications network following Russia’s invasion in late February 2022. With thousands of satellite terminals replacing destroyed internet services, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation emphasized Starlink’s significance, calling it “the blood of our entire communications infrastructure now.”

However, concerns have been raised about the level of dependence on Starlink and SpaceX’s control over the global satellite internet market. SpaceX’s COO previously stated that specific measures had been taken to prevent the use of Starlink for military offensive purposes by Ukraine. Nevertheless, the report suggests that Russia’s cyberattacks are targeting Starlink data, potentially affecting Ukrainians’ ability to carry out strategic operations, including the use of drones.

This growing dependence on Starlink has also raised concerns about Elon Musk’s relationship with Russia. Musk faced criticism last fall for proposing a peace plan that many saw as favoring the Kremlin. Some experts believe that Musk’s close ties to Russia, through his various ventures like Tesla and SpaceX, make him a possible intermediary for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, the lack of regulation, oversight, and dependence on Elon Musk’s decisions regarding Starlink has drawn unease among U.S. allies. Diplomats from at least nine countries have raised concerns about Starlink’s dominance in the satellite internet field. The threat of hackers using malware to remotely access Starlink data adds another layer of concern to the service’s overall security.

Last year, a security researcher demonstrated that hardware vulnerabilities in Starlink’s ground-based terminals could be exploited to gain access to the satellite system. While Starlink has released updates in response, the underlying vulnerability may require new versions of the terminals’ main chips.

In light of these developments, the Ukrainian report serves as a warning about the potential misuse of Starlink satellite data and the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect such critical infrastructure.