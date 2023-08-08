DE Africa Opens Satellite Office in Kenya

The DE Africa has officially opened a satellite office in Kenya at the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources Development. The opening took place during the RCMRD International Conference 2023, which is being held from 8 to 10 August 2023.

In attendance were Dr Thembi Xaba, Managing Director of DE Africa, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, Minister of Lands, Housing & Urban Development and Chairperson of Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources Development Conference of Ministers, and Mr Humbulani Mudau, CEO of the South African National Space Agency (SANSA).

DE Africa is a team dedicated to providing Earth observation data and services to support decision-making and sustainable development across the African continent. With the opening of this satellite office in Kenya, DE Africa aims to strengthen its presence in the region and enhance its collaboration with local partners.

The Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources Development is an intergovernmental organization that focuses on promoting sustainable development through the use of geospatial information and technology. The partnership between DE Africa and RCMRD will enable the sharing of expertise and resources, leading to improved access and utilization of Earth observation data in Kenya and beyond.

DE Africa’s expansion into Kenya aligns with the increasing demand for geospatial information and services in the country. Through this satellite office, DE Africa will be able to work closely with Kenyan stakeholders, including government agencies, research institutions, and private companies, to address pressing challenges such as land management, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

Overall, the opening of DE Africa’s satellite office in Kenya signifies a significant step towards enhancing Earth observation capabilities and promoting sustainable development in the region.