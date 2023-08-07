EchoStar Receives Upgraded Rating with Big Gains Predicted by Raymond James Analyst

Raymond James analyst, Ric Prentiss, has upgraded the satellite services company EchoStar’s shares to “strong buy” from “outperform.” He has also set a base case price target of $28, indicating a potential 44% upside from the previous closing price.

Prentiss believes that EchoStar is well positioned in the U.S. satellite industry, considering its strong balance sheet with $1.7 billion in cash and -$0.2 billion in net debt. Additionally, the company holds significant S-Band spectrum assets, which are crucial for radars and satellite communication used in various industries such as shipping, aviation, and space.

With the upcoming launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite on July 29, EchoStar is transitioning from its pre-J3 phase (Horizon 1) to the monetization of J3 capacity (Horizon 2). Prentiss indicates that the company is actively exploring long-term strategic opportunities like mergers and acquisitions and S-Band monetization for Horizon 3.

The analyst highlights the potential revenue generation from EchoStar’s S-Band holdings worldwide, projecting significant growth starting in 2027.

Prentiss has also set a bull case price target of $46, suggesting a potential rally of up to 137% in an optimistic S-Band expansion scenario.

Following this announcement, EchoStar’s shares surged nearly 14%, reaching a new 52-week high. Overall, the stock has experienced more than a 30% increase year-to-date.

This upgrade and positive outlook from Raymond James underline EchoStar’s promising prospects in the satellite services industry.