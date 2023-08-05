LIV Golf at the Greenbrier Resort

Greenbrier East Partners have teamed up with LIV Golf to bring a professional golf tournament to the renowned Greenbrier Resort. The partnership aims to promote golf in the region and provide an opportunity for aspiring golfers to showcase their skills.

The Greenbrier Resort, located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, is known for its luxurious accommodations and world-class golf facilities. It has hosted several major golf tournaments in the past, including the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic.

LIV Golf is a new professional golf league that aims to innovate and modernize the sport. The league offers a unique and exciting format, with shorter rounds and faster gameplay, designed to appeal to a younger and wider audience.

The tournament at the Greenbrier Resort will feature top professional golfers from around the world, including LIV Golf players as well as other golfers invited to compete. The event will provide a platform for these talented golfers to showcase their skills and compete for a significant prize purse.

In addition to the tournament, LIV Golf and Greenbrier East Partners plan to organize various events and activities to promote golf in the region. This includes junior golf clinics, charity events, and fan engagement opportunities. The partnership aims to create a positive impact on the local community and inspire the next generation of golfers.

The specific details of the tournament, including the dates and participating players, will be announced in the near future. Golf enthusiasts and fans of the Greenbrier Resort can look forward to an exciting and thrilling golf experience at this prestigious venue.