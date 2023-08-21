New $43.8 Million Redlands Satellite Hospital to Open in August 2023

The Redlands Satellite Hospital, a new healthcare facility, is set to open on 28 August 2023. The Palaszczuk Government has co-named the hospital Talwalpin Milbul as a way to recognize and honor the region’s First Nations peoples.

The new hospital will offer a wide range of services, including a Minor Injury and Illness Clinic, kidney dialysis chairs, chemotherapy chairs, as well as medical imaging and diagnostic services. Over 300 locals from Redlands Coast had the opportunity to tour the facility and meet with healthcare staff over the weekend.

Minister for Health, Mental Health, and Ambulance Services Shannon Fentiman, together with local MPs, officiated the opening of the Redlands Satellite Hospital. This facility aims to provide high-quality healthcare closer to home for residents of Redlands Coast and Bay Islands.

The hospital will feature a Minor Illness and Injury Clinic, open daily from 8am to 10pm, which will provide urgent care options and alleviate pressure on nearby emergency departments, such as Redland Hospital. It will be equipped to treat simple fractures, sprains, strains, head injuries without loss of consciousness, and other urgent conditions. The clinic will also have on-site medical imaging.

In addition to the urgent care clinic, the Redlands Satellite Hospital will offer specialist and outpatient services, including a Cancer Day Therapy Unit and Kidney Dialysis Unit. More than 100 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, administration officers, allied health practitioners, and operational staff, have been recruited to work at the new hospital.

The Redlands Satellite Hospital is part of the Queensland Government’s $377 million Satellite Hospital Program, aimed at providing quality urgent care closer to home. Other satellite hospitals in Bribie Island, Eight Mile Plains, Kallangur, Ripley, and Tugun are also scheduled to open in the coming years.

The co-naming of the Redlands Satellite Hospital as Talwalpin Milbul highlights the government’s commitment to recognizing and respecting the history, culture, and identity of the region’s First Nations peoples.

The opening of the Redlands Satellite Hospital is a significant event for the Redlands community, bringing much-needed healthcare services closer to home. This facility will make a difference in the lives of many people, especially those accessing kidney dialysis and cancer day therapy services. The government is dedicated to providing the best healthcare to all Queenslanders, regardless of their location.

