Quantum Space to Launch Missions Opening Access to Geostationary Orbit and Cislunar Orbit

Recently established startup Quantum Space is aiming to provide access to and understanding of Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Cislunar orbit through its upcoming missions. Quantum Space is developing a fleet of in-orbit logistics and payload hosting vehicles called “Rangers” and smaller multi-purpose vehicles called “Scouts” to facilitate communications and data collection. These spacecraft systems will work together to form QuantumNet, an edge computing network that will support communications in GEO.

Quantum Space’s Chief Strategy Officer, Phil Bracken, highlighted the importance of GEO as a critical resource. The company’s focus includes bringing better communications to GEO and developing more affordable logistics options for transportation. On the data side, Quantum Space aims to protect and provide insights into the activities taking place in that area.

The Ranger vehicle is designed to transport rideshare payloads, ranging from cubesats to larger OTVs, weighing up to 1500 kg to GEO and 2500 kg to cislunar orbits. The first Ranger OTV mission launch is scheduled for 2025.

However, Quantum Space’s first mission is set to take place early next year, with demonstration Scouts being launched to Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) to test its sensing technology.

To expedite manufacturing, Quantum Space is seeking partnerships for turnkey integration and spacecraft build facilities near its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland/Washington, D.C. area, instead of building its own manufacturing facility.

Quantum Space identifies the U.S. government and the national security market as potential key customers. Founded by Kam Ghaffarian, who also co-founded Axiom Space, Intuitive Machines, and X-energy, Quantum Space aligns its focus with national security areas. There is renewed interest in the security of GEO as aggressors can utilize the Moon as a refueling stop and hideout, allowing them to swing back to GEO. Consequently, GEO remains the company’s focal point.

Quantum Space is working towards building an infrastructure for GEO to meet the growing interest in the orbit, both from the government and commercial sectors. The company recognizes increasing interest in coming to GEO, not only for government missions but also for commercial uses.