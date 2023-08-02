The UK Government Proposes £160 Million Scheme to Boost Satellite Communications Development

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, along with the UK Space Agency, has put forward a £160 million scheme aimed at funding the advancement of satellite communications in the UK. This initiative aims to improve the country’s broadband connectivity and 5G coverage.

The proposed scheme, called Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit (CLEO), seeks to support UK innovators working on revolutionizing 5G and broadband coverage. The focus will be on developing the next generation of high-tech satellites, with the potential for funding of up to £160 million.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites play a crucial role in offering resilience and resistance against disabling attempts. Their importance was evident during Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, where they ensured continuous and reliable connectivity under challenging circumstances.

CLEO aims to build on the UK’s established satellites industry by providing critical support to UK researchers and businesses. The scheme will drive the development of new constellations, including smarter satellites with better hardware, faster data delivery using AI, and improved inter-satellite connections. The goal is to create interconnected networks that serve billions of people worldwide and position the UK’s satellite industry as a global leader.

The proposed funding for satellite communications development would be the largest investment ever made by the UK government in this sector. It will be complemented by a range of live 5G integration projects, such as the 5G testing facility in Harwell, Oxfordshire, aimed at bringing high-speed internet and connections to underserved and remote areas across the country.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan, emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens through this investment. The government sees this scheme as an opportunity to showcase the UK’s reputation as a world leader in innovation and R&D, supporting the growth of high-quality jobs and positioning the UK as a space superpower.

In addition to the proposed £160 million scheme, the government is also considering exploring grant funding of up to £100 million. This funding may be supplemented by an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program, which supports UK industry in delivering commercial satellite communications infrastructure.

The launch of CLEO and the potential funding initiatives align with the UK Space Agency’s mission to maximize the potential of low Earth orbit and become a global leader in next-generation satellite communications technologies. The government’s National Space Council, co-chaired by the Science and Defence Secretaries, plays a crucial role in coordinating space policy and ensuring the UK’s competitiveness in the global space sector.