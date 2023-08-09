Pontiac City Council Approves Oakland County Plan for Satellite Campus

The Pontiac City Council has unanimously approved an agreement that will allow Oakland County to establish a satellite campus in downtown Pontiac. The agreement may lead to the demolition of the Phoenix Center parking garage and amphitheater.

The approval came after an hour of public comment, during which some individuals expressed concerns about the transparency of the deal and the impact on local jobs. The satellite campus plans involve relocating 500 or more county employees to the Ottawa Towers office complex in the central business district.

In July, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding, which outlines the county’s purchase of the Ottawa Towers office buildings, vacant land, and a long-term lease of the Phoenix Center. The lease will be for 99 years, and the Phoenix Center will be demolished to make way for a new parking garage and public space.

The closing for the Ottawa Towers purchase, including the Phoenix Center lease, is scheduled for August 16th. The county will pay $19.2 million for the properties. The agreement also requires the council to pass a resolution requiring the city to pay off any existing debt within 30 days of receiving a $5 million grant from the state budget.

Once the debt is paid, the county has 24 months to proceed with tearing down the Phoenix Center. The structure and the land will be transferred to the county. The project has received $50 million in state funding and $10 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Pontiac City Council President, Mike McGuinness, expressed mixed emotions about the demolition of the Phoenix Center, noting the lack of maintenance over the years. The specific departments and employees that will be placed in the downtown Pontiac satellite campus have not yet been determined.