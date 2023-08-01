Satellite-Imagery Company Planet Restructures and Lays Off Employees

Satellite-imagery and data-analysis company Planet has announced its plans to restructure and lay off 117 employees, which accounts for around 10% of its total workforce. The company stated that this action is aimed at increasing its focus on high-priority growth opportunities and operational efficiency in order to support its long-term strategy and path to profitability. Planet CEO, Will Marshall, expressed responsibility for the decisions that have led to this restructuring.

Marshall acknowledged that these changes will have significant effects on the lives of the affected employees and their families, and he expressed his apologies for that. However, he emphasized that the company did not make these decisions lightly.

Planet’s stock did not show significant movement in premarket trading, remaining relatively unchanged from its previous close at $3.75 per share. However, the stock has experienced a decline of around 15% year-to-date. Earlier this year, the company revised its annual forecast due to a challenging macro environment.

Marshall acknowledged that Planet’s expansion since going public has resulted in increased costs and complexity, which has slowed down certain aspects of the business. In response, the company is making changes to prioritize its attention on the highest return on investment (ROI) opportunities while reinforcing its path to profitability.

Overall, the restructuring and layoffs at Planet are part of the company’s efforts to optimize its operations and focus on growth opportunities.