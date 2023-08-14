Planet Expands Earth Data Platform with Acquisition of Sinergise

Planet has completed its acquisition of Slovenian company Sinergise as part of its efforts to expand and enhance its Earth Data Platform. The acquisition, which was announced in March of this year, will allow Planet to access the technology behind Sinergise’s Sentinel Hub API, which provides accessibility to Sentinel and Landsat satellite data.

With this acquisition, Planet aims to support the Earth Observation market by offering greater capabilities and promoting an open standard for improved interoperability within the global user community. As a result of the acquisition, the Sinergise team will join Planet’s operations in Europe, with the company maintaining two additional offices in Slovenia and Austria.

This development follows Planet’s recent decision to lay off approximately 10% of its workforce, allowing the company to focus on high-value opportunities. Although Planet’s business continues to grow, the company revised its growth forecast for the current fiscal year from 35% year-over-year growth to 20%.

The acquisition of Sinergise marks the sixth acquisition for Planet. Previous acquisitions include the BlackBridge group of companies in 2015, the Terra Bella business from Google in 2017, Boundless Spatial in 2019, VanderSat in 2021, and Salo Sciences in 2023. The company’s strategic acquisitions further solidify its position in the Earth Observation market and contribute to its ongoing expansion and innovation.

By acquiring Sinergise, Planet is well-positioned to leverage its Earth Data Platform and provide enhanced access to satellite data, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the field of Earth Observation and fostering collaboration within the industry.