Philippines President Directs Talks with Kacific Broadband Satellites to Aid in Digitizing Government

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has instructed the Departments of Information and Communications Technology and Science and Technology to engage in discussions with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group. The goal is to explore how Kacific can assist in the digitization efforts of the government.

During a meeting with Kacific executives, including CEO Christian Patouraux, President Marcos and the secretaries discussed the Philippines’ plans for digital transformation. Kacific, a Singapore-based broadband satellite operator, is preparing to launch its second satellite, Kacific2, to expand and enhance its internet services.

Following the meeting, the president urged the two departments to continue the talks with Kacific to determine the specific terms of the collaboration. Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy highlighted that Kacific2 could provide additional bandwidth that would aid the country’s digital economy.

The government stated that the state-owned National Development Co. (NDC) is considering investing in Kacific2. The NDC aims to acquire a frequency block, potentially including the naming rights to the broadband satellite. The NDC plans to collaborate with a local Philippine company to deliver broadband satellite services to rural areas.

The Palace also mentioned that Kacific2’s broadband services could facilitate government-to-government communication between central offices and remote constituents. Furthermore, they could support existing government initiatives such as the Free WiFi for All Program, National Broadband Program, and eGOV PH super app, all aimed at improving internet connectivity.

Kacific Broadband Satellites, established in 2013, focuses on providing reliable, fast, and affordable satellite internet to homes, businesses, and public agencies in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, the company launched Kacific1, a High Throughput Satellite that offers high-speed, low-cost, and dependable broadband services to rural and suburban areas in the Pacific and Southeast Asia.

