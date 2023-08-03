DTI’s Investment Arm to Invest $30 Million in Kacific Broadband Satellites Group

The investment arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Philippines is planning to invest $30 million in Singapore-based Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific). The investment will be made in exchange for shares in the company and a significant stake in Kacific’s second satellite, which is scheduled to launch in 2035.

Antonilo DC Mauricio, General Manager of the National Development Corp (NDC), revealed that the $30 million investment will be distributed as follows: $10 million as equity in the company, $10 million for the Kacific-2 satellite, and $10 million for one of the company’s other joint ventures.

This investment could potentially grant the government a frequency block or dedicated satellite broadband capacity. The government can then utilize this capacity to support its digital infrastructure rollout programs, aiming to provide connectivity nationwide and enhance the country’s communication infrastructure capabilities.

The frequency block, obtained at a wholesale price, can be further resold to other government agencies, telecom companies, and internet service providers. This plan is seen as a long-term anti-inflationary measure for the Philippines, as telecom and ICT expenses continue to increase in proportion to the Filipino family’s total household expenses.

President Bongbong Marcos Jr. recently met with executives from Kacific at the Malacañang Palace to discuss strategies to strengthen digital connectivity and cybersecurity in the Philippines.

This investment by the DTI’s investment arm signifies the government’s commitment to advancing digital infrastructure and connectivity across the nation.