CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

The National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Space Command and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Coordinate to Raise Satellite Threat Awareness

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 10, 2023
The National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Space Command and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Coordinate to Raise Satellite Threat Awareness

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM), and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) have agreed to collaborate and raise satellite operators’ awareness of potential threats. This collaboration is part of a strategic framework called the Commercial Space Protection Tri-Seal Strategic Framework.

The NRO’s Commercial Systems Program Office Director, Pete Muend, explained that this data-sharing initiative could help imagery providers make informed decisions about their collection operations. By sharing information about threats affecting the satellite industry, the partnership aims to support U.S. government and non-governmental customers.

As part of this framework, the NRO hopes that contractors supporting the intelligence community mission will notify the government about any electronic jamming or cybersecurity incidents they encounter. SPACECOM’s role in this collaboration is to investigate threat reports from industry and offer anomaly response recommendations.

NGA, on the other hand, will receive information about activities that pose a significant risk to space assets. By coordinating their efforts, these agencies aim to enhance the detection and response capabilities against potential threats to satellite operations.

This partnership highlights the U.S. Intelligence Community’s commitment to staying ahead of national security threats. To gain further insight into this collaboration between the intelligence community and industry, you can attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 9th Annual Intel Summit on September 21 in McLean, Virginia.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Satellite

Satellites Bring Light Parade to North Texas Night Sky

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Satellite Wreckage Falls in Northern China

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Lifts Restrictions on Commercial Remote Sensing Satellite Operations

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

Amazon Testing AI Tool for AI-Generated Product Descriptions

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Patients in England to Benefit from AI in Radiotherapy Treatment

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Business Owners Share Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence in Downtown St. Cloud

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Scientists Use Hydrogels to Simplify 3D Organoid Creation

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments