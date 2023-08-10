The National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Space Command and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Coordinate to Raise Satellite Threat Awareness

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM), and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) have agreed to collaborate and raise satellite operators’ awareness of potential threats. This collaboration is part of a strategic framework called the Commercial Space Protection Tri-Seal Strategic Framework.

The NRO’s Commercial Systems Program Office Director, Pete Muend, explained that this data-sharing initiative could help imagery providers make informed decisions about their collection operations. By sharing information about threats affecting the satellite industry, the partnership aims to support U.S. government and non-governmental customers.

As part of this framework, the NRO hopes that contractors supporting the intelligence community mission will notify the government about any electronic jamming or cybersecurity incidents they encounter. SPACECOM’s role in this collaboration is to investigate threat reports from industry and offer anomaly response recommendations.

NGA, on the other hand, will receive information about activities that pose a significant risk to space assets. By coordinating their efforts, these agencies aim to enhance the detection and response capabilities against potential threats to satellite operations.

This partnership highlights the U.S. Intelligence Community's commitment to staying ahead of national security threats.