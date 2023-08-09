Wildfires Devastate Historic Town on Maui, Hawaii

Wildfires are rapidly spreading across parts of Maui in Hawaii, causing immense destruction to the historic town of Lahaina. Evacuations have been ordered for various areas, including the popular tourist spot of Lahaina Town. The fires have been fueled by strong winds, which were partly caused by Hurricane Dora passing south of the island chain.

Satellite images from NASA show that the flames are active throughout much of Lahaina, with videos and photos on social media confirming the severity of the situation. Buildings have been burned down, including Alan Dickar’s Vintage European Posters gallery, which has been a prominent fixture on Front Street in Lahaina for 23 years.

Residents are grappling with the devastation and already thinking about the next steps. Kekai Keahi, a teacher at Lahaina Intermediate School, stated that Lahaina no longer exists but is determined to rebuild the community. Hawaii Governor Josh Green is returning to the islands and is preparing to request emergency federal assistance after assessing the extent of the damage.

The wildfires have caused power outages, limited communication, and difficulty in checking on the wellbeing of loved ones. Burn patients from Maui are being treated at the specialized burn unit of Straub Medical Center in Honolulu. Although the high winds are slowing down, the chances of rain are low, further hampering firefighting efforts.

Due to canceled flights, approximately 2,000 travelers, both newly arrived and those affected by cancellations, are seeking shelter at Kahului Airport on Maui.

The full extent of the damage caused by the wildfires is yet to be determined, but efforts are underway to rebuild and support those affected by this devastating event.