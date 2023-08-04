India Releases Consultation Paper to Boost Data from Satellite Missions

A consultation paper has been released by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), outlining a plan to position India as a leading provider of data observed by its satellites. The paper focuses on earth observation (EO) data from Indian satellite missions and aims to engage Indian non-government entities (NGEs) in manufacturing remote sensing satellites to meet future data requirements.

India’s remote sensing satellites are utilized in various fields such as defense and monitoring, location services, weather forecasting, agriculture, fisheries, urban planning, and forestry. The objective of the consultation paper is to jointly prepare a master plan for EO data, fostering self-reliance in the EO sector and establishing India as a global geospatial service provider.

IN-SPACe, in collaboration with ISRO, conducted an analysis of the availability of datasets from Indian satellite missions to support the vision of the consultation paper. The evolution of the EO sector and the advancements in optical, microwave, stereo, and hyperspectral satellite missions led by ISRO are highlighted in the paper.

The consultation paper outlines the current state of EO data from Indian missions, future data demands, and additional satellite constellation plans. Stakeholders are encouraged to provide their thoughts and feedback on the paper through the IN-SPACe Digital Platform.

IN-SPACe, an autonomous agency under the Department of Space, was established in 2020 with the aim of promoting and supervising NGEs to engage in space activities. These activities include manufacturing launch vehicles and satellites, providing space-based services, establishing ground stations, sharing space infrastructure, and establishing new facilities under the Department of Space.