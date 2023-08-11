Panasonic Expands Global Connectivity Network with New Satellite Capacity

Panasonic has unveiled plans for a significant expansion of its global connectivity network, with the aim of enhancing in-flight internet connections. The company is introducing new and expanded GEO Ku-band satellite capacity, as well as additional HTS capacity across China and Japan.

The network expansion will provide higher-speed internet connections to airlines and passengers around the world. It will incorporate advanced technologies such as High Throughput Satellites (HTS) and Extreme Throughput Satellites (XTS) to offer improved coverage across North and South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

In particular, Panasonic is focusing on strengthening its presence in Asia by increasing HTS capacity over China and Japan.

These advancements in satellite capacity will result in accelerated speeds for in-flight connectivity. Passengers can expect speeds up to 75 Mbps via HTS and 200 Mbps through XTS satellites, representing a 50% global capacity increase for reliable high-speed internet services.

Panasonic is also preparing for multi-orbit connectivity services with the launch of an electronically steered antenna (ESA) that can access both GEO and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites.

With over 70 leading airlines worldwide already choosing Panasonic Avionics’ in-flight connectivity services, there is a growing demand for robust and high-speed connectivity solutions in the industry.

John Wade, Vice President of Panasonic Avionics’ In-Flight Connectivity Business Unit, acknowledges the increasing need for faster internet speeds and a variety of services that passengers expect during their flights. He explains that Panasonic’s unique approach to satellite capacity allows them to quickly and easily add new capacity when and where it is needed, making sure they can deliver an advanced and uninterrupted service.

Panasonic has already deployed its first XTS satellite, which entered service in February 2021. The company activated XTS satellite coverage over China and the Asia Pacific region later that year, which has been well received by customers.