The EU Parliament Passes Deforestation Regulation: Nestle Reassures Consumers and Investors

The highly controversial Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) was passed by the European Union (EU) parliament on September 13, 2022. Since then, it has faced intense scrutiny and protests from various parties, particularly producer nations of commodities such as palm oil, coffee, and cocoa. The EUDR has been accused of being a protectionist ploy and potentially causing a new trade war between the EU and Southeast Asia.

Amid ongoing debates, Nestle, a major player in the food and beverage sector, has reassured consumers and investors that it is prepared to address any requirements imposed by the EUDR. CEO Mark Schneider stated that Nestle has been working for over a decade to address deforestation in their palm oil supply chains and other major supply chains. He highlighted that their palm oil supply chains were 95.6% deforestation-free by the end of 2022. Schneider emphasized the use of technology, such as satellite-based system Starling, to monitor their palm oil supply chains and identify deforestation risks.

Nestle has been actively involved in sustainable production and forest conservation initiatives in Indonesia. They collaborate with partners to drive sustainability and good social and labor practices in the Aceh and Riau provinces, as well as support integrated land use planning and a ‘No Deforestation, No Peatland, No Exploitation’ policy with the government. The company has expanded its work to the East Kalimantan province based on new satellite monitoring information.

Schneider stressed that while palm oil has been criticized for its role in deforestation, it is important for the industry and plays a natural role in sustainable agriculture. He stated that replacing palm oil is not the answer and that Nestle aims to make palm oil production truly sustainable for both forests and communities.

One major concern surrounding the EUDR is the hefty costs that producer nations, especially palm oil producers and smallholders, are predicted to face as a result of being labeled ‘high risk’ for deforestation. Smallholder farmers account for 40% of the global palm oil supply, and Nestle recognizes the need to support them. The company recently launched a Smallholders Hub in Aceh, Indonesia, which trains farmers on good agricultural practices and helps them increase their yields while reducing the risk of encroachment into protected areas. Nestle is also committed to conserving and restoring natural ecosystems, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and respecting human rights.

Overall, Nestle is prepared to address the impacts of the EUDR and is actively working towards sustainable practices in their supply chains while supporting smallholders and contributing to the conservation of natural ecosystems.