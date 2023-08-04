CityLife

Ovzon AB: Providing Mobile Broadband Services via Satellite

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Ovzon AB (publ) is a Swedish company that specializes in offering mobile broadband services through satellite communication. Their services combine bandwidth satellite communication services with mobile terminals.

The company provides two versions of terminals: Manpacks and On The Move (OTM) terminals. Manpacks allow for a transmit throughput of 20 Mbps and a received reception of 60 Mbps. On the other hand, OTM terminals transmit data rates of 8 Mbps using 6-inch antennas (13 Mbps with 9-inch antennas).

Ovzon AB (publ)’s services and technologies are particularly useful in providing secure broadband satellite communication in remote and dynamic coverage areas. They are also suitable for high-resolution live broadcasts and secure, broadband communication for drones.

The company reports its segment division based on customer types. These divisions include Government, Media, NGO, and Others. Ovzon AB (publ) operates in both Sweden and the United States.

Additional information about the company, such as its financial performance, partnerships, and future plans, is not available in the given article.

