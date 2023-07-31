CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Mysterious Object Found on West Australian Beach Identified as Space Debris

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
Mysterious Object Found on West Australian Beach Identified as Space Debris

A mysterious object that washed up on a West Australian beach has been identified as space debris from a satellite launch vehicle, according to the Australian Space Agency. The object was discovered on Green Head beach on July 16, causing a stir and attracting international attention.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services and other agencies were involved in determining whether the object posed any risk to the public. After ruling out any danger, the object was transported to a nearby secure facility with the help of a front end loader, where experts could examine it and try to establish its origin.

The Australian Space Agency released a statement stating that the object is believed to be debris from the third stage of a polar satellite launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This conclusion aligns with the opinion of European Space Agency engineer Andrea Boyd, who had previously suggested that the object likely fell from an Indian rocket that had launched a satellite.

Although the debris is currently in storage, the Australian Space Agency intends to collaborate with Indian authorities to determine the next course of action. The Western Australian Premier, Roger Cook, has proposed that the object could be housed in the WA Museum, while locals in Green Head are interested in turning it into a tourist attraction.

Moira Girando, the Shire of Coorow president, expressed the council’s desire to retain the object. She mentioned that if the Indian government does not claim it or request its return, they would like to display it in one of the local parks in the Shire of Coorow. The residents of the coastal towns of Green Head and Leeman are intrigued by the mysterious object and are keen to keep it within their community.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Insists that Ukraine must not retake Crimea

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

FCC Chairwoman Proposes New Spectrum Rules for Space Launches

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

The New Space Race to the Moon: Exploring the Value and Opportunities

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Upgraded Features Expected in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Nintendo’s Next-Gen Switch Console Set to Launch in 2024

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Building a Resilient Data Center Network: Best Practices for Business Continuity

Jul 31, 2023 0 Comments
News

Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Offer Faster Satellite Internet Service

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments