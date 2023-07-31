Mysterious Object Found on West Australian Beach Identified as Space Debris

A mysterious object that washed up on a West Australian beach has been identified as space debris from a satellite launch vehicle, according to the Australian Space Agency. The object was discovered on Green Head beach on July 16, causing a stir and attracting international attention.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services and other agencies were involved in determining whether the object posed any risk to the public. After ruling out any danger, the object was transported to a nearby secure facility with the help of a front end loader, where experts could examine it and try to establish its origin.

The Australian Space Agency released a statement stating that the object is believed to be debris from the third stage of a polar satellite launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This conclusion aligns with the opinion of European Space Agency engineer Andrea Boyd, who had previously suggested that the object likely fell from an Indian rocket that had launched a satellite.

Although the debris is currently in storage, the Australian Space Agency intends to collaborate with Indian authorities to determine the next course of action. The Western Australian Premier, Roger Cook, has proposed that the object could be housed in the WA Museum, while locals in Green Head are interested in turning it into a tourist attraction.

Moira Girando, the Shire of Coorow president, expressed the council’s desire to retain the object. She mentioned that if the Indian government does not claim it or request its return, they would like to display it in one of the local parks in the Shire of Coorow. The residents of the coastal towns of Green Head and Leeman are intrigued by the mysterious object and are keen to keep it within their community.