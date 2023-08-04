Orbit Communications Systems Enhances Cybersecurity for Gaia100 Earth Observation Systems

Orbit Communications Systems has introduced cybersecurity enhancements for its Gaia100 Earth observation (EO) systems. The company has unveiled NetShroud+, a solution designed to protect the ground stations of these systems from potential cyber-attacks, whether local or remote. The goal is to ensure that the antenna will remain pointed towards the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite under all circumstances.

NetShroud+ offers invisible protection against attacks, effectively shielding the systems from identity theft and unauthorized access attempts. In addition, this solution utilizes artificial neural networks and artificial intelligence to detect anomalies and zero-day attacks in real-time, providing advanced protection against a wide range of cyber threats.

Furthermore, NetShroud+ provides robust defense against ransomware by guarding against previously unknown vulnerabilities and malicious data encryption. This comprehensive array of cybersecurity features will greatly enhance the safety and integrity of the EO ground station infrastructure.

The Gaia100 EO antenna system is an advanced tri-band tracking system that operates at S-, X-, and Ka-band frequencies. It is primarily used for tracking Earth Observation satellites in both Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). The Gaia100 series offers a range of antenna sizes, from 2.4 to 5.5 meters.

“The prevalence of cybersecurity threats is increasing, and we are proactively addressing the future needs of the market,” stated Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit Communications Systems. “With the addition of NetShroud+ to the Gaia100 system, we now provide a comprehensive and secure solution that ensures the durability of ground stations against cyber threats. This caters to the growing demands of EO and ground station antenna operators as a service.”