Orbex Appoints Lesley Still as Chief of Spaceport Operations

Orbex, a space company, has announced the appointment of Lesley Still as its new chief of spaceport operations. Still, a former executive of British Airways, will take charge of managing the operational aspects of Sutherland (formerly known as Space Hub Sutherland), which is preparing for the United Kingdom’s inaugural vertical rocket launch.

One of her responsibilities will be to ensure that the spaceport is ready for the first launch of Orbex Prime, a 19-meter-long rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and sun-synchronous orbits. Still will oversee the Spaceport Licence application and coordinate with various stakeholders involved in the project.

Once the construction of the spaceport is complete, Still will focus on the day-to-day operations of the facility. Additionally, she will work closely with the local community and stakeholders to ensure that the spaceport becomes an integral part of the area.

Orbex has already secured commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers for Orbex Prime. The rocket, unveiled in Europe in May 2022, is the first full orbital micro-launcher in the continent.

In a statement, Lesley Still expressed her excitement about joining Orbex and the progress the company has made so far. She is determined to contribute to the success of both the Sutherland Spaceport and Orbex, establishing their significance within the local community.