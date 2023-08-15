Optical Zonu Expands RFoF Offering to Support 5G Satellite Services

Optical Zonu Corporation, a leading provider of radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) transport solutions, has announced the hiring of former AST SpaceMobile Gateway Engineer Luis Tellez-Giron to support their expanded RFoF offering. Tellez-Giron brings over 30 years of experience in satellite communications sales and engineering roles to the company.

With AST SpaceMobile, Tellez-Giron focused on waveform transport optimization for Gateway equipment in ST Engineering, specifically for 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) with higher bandwidth requirements. He also worked on analyzing the Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) interfaces to meet these higher bandwidth needs. Through this work, Tellez-Giron became familiar with Optical Zonu equipment and observed a full-scale deployment.

Optical Zonu’s solutions address the market need for connecting 5G nodes to RF satellite equipment. Their RFoF technology improves connectivity for 5G direct-to-cellular satellite services. Recent advancements in low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations have made it possible to establish Internet and direct-to-phone satellite services, providing connectivity to remote locations and countries lacking wireless infrastructure. However, these networks require Satellite Gateways to maintain a high-quality connection between the antenna and 5G radio access nodes. RFoF has proven to be a cost-effective and resilient solution for high bandwidth, low-latency RF signal transport.

Tellez-Giron’s experience in 5G satellite communications positions him well to lead Optical Zonu’s efforts in supporting LEO satellite operators. As LEO satellite technology continues to advance, Optical Zonu’s RFoF solutions will play a crucial role in enabling global communication with low latency and high bandwidth requirements.

