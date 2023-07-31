OneWeb’s Joey-Sat Passes Initial Tests for Faster Broadband and 5G Connectivity

Space broadband provider OneWeb, co-owned by the UK government, has announced that their recently launched prototype satellite, known as Joey-Sat, has successfully completed its initial in-orbit tests. The satellite is now preparing to demonstrate the capabilities of new technologies that will enable faster broadband and 5G connectivity.

Since the completion of their network in March 2023, OneWeb has already launched 634 small first-generation satellites into space. These satellites, weighing about 150kg each, are orbiting at an altitude of 1,200km above Earth. While global coverage is projected to be available by the end of this year, certain aspects of the network, such as ground stations, still need to be completed.

OneWeb is currently collaborating with UK ISP BT to trial a rural broadband solution. The company plans to launch an additional 1,280 satellites in the future, subject to funding. These satellites, expected to reflect a second-generation model (GEN2), may orbit at a higher altitude of 8,500km in a Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). GEN2 satellites are anticipated to offer greater data capacity, support for 5G mobile, and potentially enhanced navigation and positioning features.

OneWeb’s recent launch in May 2023 involved the introduction of the prototype beam-hopping satellite, Joey-Sat. Developed with £32 million in funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA), Joey-Sat aims to test various key features, including a digitally regenerative on-board processor for improved performance and latency, as well as a multi-beam phased array featuring beam-steering and beam-hopping antennas.

Beam-hopping technology allows for targeted coverage enhancement in specific areas experiencing high demand or critical situations. It enables the network to manage real-time surges in commercial demand and respond to emergencies such as natural disasters. Similar technologies are already employed by other satellite operators, like Avanti’s HYLAS fleet.

Harshbir Sangha, UKSA Missions and Capabilities Delivery Director, expressed excitement about Joey-Sat’s successful testing and the potential for its innovative beam-hopping technology to enhance connectivity and improve people’s lives. The UK Space Agency has invested over £50 million to support the development of Joey-Sat and ensure a reliable and sustainable end-to-end service.

The prototype satellite is currently in a near-polar orbit, sharing the same altitude and mass as the first-generation satellites. It will initiate communications via ground stations in Norway and Sweden, highlighting the full capabilities of flexible payloads within next-generation constellations with global reach. Experiments will include end-to-end communications with dynamic resource allocation and 5G pilot tests in collaboration with the University of Surrey in England.

However, the launch of non-prototype GEN2 satellites is scheduled for 2024-25 and is contingent on OneWeb securing an additional £3 billion in funding.