OneWeb Partners with IP Access International to Provide Broadband Connectivity in the U.S.

OneWeb has recently signed a partnership deal with IP Access International to deliver high-speed and low-latency broadband connectivity across the United States. IP Access International is a provider of mobile connectivity to enterprise and public safety markets. The agreement was announced on August 8th.

This partnership comes after OneWeb completed its global constellation earlier this year, bringing the business closer to achieving full global connectivity. IP Access International will combine OneWeb’s satellite services with all major cellular providers in the U.S., offering resilient mobile communications through a single service plan and support center.

This collaboration makes OneWeb’s Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation the first to be integrated into IP Access International’s SuperGIG service. SuperGIG is a connectivity solution designed specifically for public safety and enterprise critical mobile operations, seamlessly aggregating terrestrial and space-based networks.

Bryan Hill, CEO of IP Access, commented on the partnership stating, “Space-based communications have been a cornerstone of resilient communications for decades, but now with the OneWeb LEO constellation, our SuperGIG solution will be even faster with lower latency. This will be a game-changer for our clients.”

With this partnership, OneWeb and IP Access International aim to enhance broadband connectivity in the United States by leveraging the capabilities of satellite and terrestrial networks. This collaboration is expected to provide improved mobile communications services for enterprise and public safety sectors.