OneWeb Demonstrates Satellite Capabilities at International Committee of the Red Cross Headquarters

OneWeb recently showcased the capabilities of its satellites and services at the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland. This successful demonstration of Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite capabilities took place last month, with OneWeb streaming 4K video feeds, running Microsoft Teams and GoogleEarth applications at impressive speeds. Download speeds reached up to 150 Mbps, upload speeds up to 29 Mbps, and latency levels as low as 70 ms.

The event was attended by local organizations and virtually attended by several United Nations’ humanitarian organizations. This annual gathering allows IT and telecoms managers from various non-governmental organizations to explore new technology solutions relevant to their efforts and engage in discussions with key providers.

During the demonstration, OneWeb showcased the network’s ability to provide high-speed, low latency communications through two different user terminals. The first terminal, the Kymeta Hawk u8, is designed for fixed applications and can be mounted on vehicles and vessels. The second terminal, the human-portable flat panel INSTER, can be easily carried in a backpack, providing portable communication in any situation. The INSTER will be available in the second half of this year.

Charlie Clark, the director of Government at OneWeb, said, “The OneWeb offering works on many levels for organizations like the Red Cross. We can operate multiple service plans on one device, allowing flexibility in budget allocation. This makes our offering more accessible for critical communications and everyday internet use.”

The successful demonstration at the International Committee of the Red Cross highlights the potential of OneWeb’s satellite technology in assisting humanitarian efforts and providing reliable communication solutions for organizations working in challenging environments.