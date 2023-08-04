Increasing Demand for On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Drives Market Growth

The global on-orbit satellite servicing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of dedicated satellite servicing mission extension vehicles (MEVs), investment in the space market, and the rising demand for satellite life extension. By 2030, the market size is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from USD 2.4 billion in 2023.

Robotic servicing systems are playing a crucial role in both the lower Earth orbit (LEO) and the geostationary orbit (GEO). These systems excel in tasks such as satellite capture, refueling, repair, and upgrades in LEO. In GEO, they offer services like relocation, refueling, and repair. The advantage of robotic servicing systems is their ability to tackle challenging tasks in hazardous or inaccessible environments. They can perform repairs on the outer surfaces of satellites exposed to harsh conditions, and work continuously without rest, making them ideal for prolonged and demanding tasks.

Companies like SpaceLogistics and Maxar Technologies are actively developing robotic servicing capabilities, focusing on advancing technologies such as robotic arms, capture mechanisms, and refueling systems to enhance safety, efficiency, and effectiveness in orbit.

The commercial segment is the largest end-user in the on-orbit satellite servicing market. Commercial on-orbit satellite servicing offers the potential to extend the operational lifetime of commercial satellites, reducing the need for costly replacements and enabling operators to upgrade and modify existing satellites to keep up with technological advancements and market demands.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the on-orbit satellite servicing market, with the US playing a major role. The increasing number of satellites in orbit, particularly in the commercial sector, drives the demand for on-orbit satellite servicing. Space Logistics LLC is one of the leading companies in the US market, providing life-extension services through its Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV) program.

Prominent companies in the on-orbit satellite servicing market include Maxar Technologies, Astroscale Holdings Inc., SpaceLogistics LLC, Airbus SE, and Thales Alenia Space. The market study covers various segments and includes a competitive analysis of key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.