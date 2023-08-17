Pittsburgh Public Schools Relocate Students from Oliver Citywide Academy

Students who attended Oliver Citywide Academy will now be placed in one of four satellite locations instead of the existing North Side site, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters. The decision to relocate all students from Oliver Citywide Academy comes after receiving feedback from students, staff, and families following a series of violent incidents at the school over the past year and a half.

The move was prompted by the tragic loss of two students at the current facility. In May, Derrick Harris, 15, was shot and killed outside the school’s entrance, and in January 2022, Marquis Campbell, 15, was murdered in a school van on campus while waiting to go home from school.

To address the students’ emotional needs and provide them with a supportive environment, the district will now serve Pittsburgh Oliver students in four satellite sites instead of one location. These satellite sites will allow students to receive full-time emotional support within buildings that also host conventional education classrooms. The plan has been approved by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Special Education and will be implemented in the upcoming school year.

Oliver Citywide Academy is a special education center catering to students in grades three through 12. Currently, only 54.4% of the district’s special education students spend 80% or more of their time in general education classrooms. The new plan aims to increase this percentage to 61.8%, promoting inclusive practices and increasing school-based behavioral health.

The four satellite sites that will accommodate Oliver Citywide students are located within existing PPS buildings. The sites were selected based on building capacity. Each satellite location will have its own administrators, teachers, and support staff, as well as separate teaching and learning spaces and support services.

The district is working closely with Oliver Citywide Academy and special education staff to review individualized education plans for each student in collaboration with their families. This ensures that the level of support provided meets the specific needs of each vulnerable student.

The relocation of Oliver Citywide Academy students to satellite sites aims to create equity in access to emotional support within comprehensive school buildings, according to Assistant Superintendent of the Program for Students with Exceptionalities Patti Camper. The plan acknowledges that some students may require a full-time separate program, while others can be supported within a comprehensive school setting.