OCA Students to Attend Satellite Locations Following Tragic Incidents

Students at Oliver Citywide Academy (OCA) will be attending satellite locations instead of the school’s North Side building for the upcoming school year. Pittsburgh Public Schools made this announcement after receiving state approval of its district-wide special education plan for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Superintendent Wayne Walters explained that the decision to move the students to satellite locations was influenced by the tragic events that occurred near the school. Over the past year and a half, two students lost their lives to gun violence just outside the campus. In addition to these losses, there was also an incident where a student allegedly assaulted a teacher inside the school.

To address the emotional impact on the students, the school district has decided to serve Pittsburgh Oliver students in four satellite sites instead of a single location. This will allow students to receive full-time emotional support within buildings that also host conventional classrooms. The satellite locations will be shared with other schools and programs but will have separate classrooms, teachers, administrators, and support staff for OCA students.

The satellite locations will be based on capacity limits and grade levels. Students in grades 6-12 will attend the satellite at Greenway Middle School in Crafton Heights, with a maximum of 40 students. Perry Traditional Academy on the North Side will host a maximum of 12 students. The Milliones 6-12 building in the Hill District will accommodate another maximum of 12 students. Students in grades 3-8 will attend the satellite within King PreK-8 on the North Side, with a maximum of 18 students.

The state-approved special education plan aims to increase the inclusion of students with special needs in general education classrooms from 54% to approximately 62%. This will require training for teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators on inclusive practices and school-based behavioral health.

The school district is committed to providing emotional support and equity in access for all students. The newly implemented plan aims to offer the necessary level of support to vulnerable students based on their individual needs, whether through separate programs or within comprehensive schools.