Students at Oliver Citywide Academy to be Relocated to Satellite Locations

Students at Oliver Citywide Academy, a full-time special education center in Pittsburgh, will be relocated to four satellite locations across Pittsburgh Public Schools. The decision comes after several violent incidents, including two fatal shootings outside the school.

The first fatal shooting occurred in January 2022, when two suspects approached a school van at dismissal and shot a 15-year-old student twice. In May of this year, another 15-year-old student was shot and killed near the front steps of the academy.

To ensure the safety of the students, they will now attend classes in separate classrooms at the Greenway building, the Perry facility, the Milliones building, and the King facility. These locations will have support staff and assistants to provide them with the necessary support and assistance.

The relocation aims to minimize the risk of further violent incidents and create a safer learning environment for the students. By separating them from other students, it will also help to address any potential tensions or conflicts that may arise.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools are committed to ensuring the well-being of all students and providing them with a quality education. The decision to relocate the students from Oliver Citywide Academy reflects this commitment and the importance of their safety.

The establishment of satellite locations for these students is a proactive step towards addressing the challenges that the school has faced and ensuring a positive educational experience for all students involved.