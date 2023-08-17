CityLife

Social Media Misleads About the Cause of Hawaii Wildfires

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Social media users have been circulating a video showing green lights in the night sky, falsely claiming that it depicts high-energy lasers igniting the wildfires that devastated Hawaii in August 2023. The reality is that the footage was captured in January by an observatory, and it most likely shows a Chinese satellite.

The video was shared on TikTok with a caption suggesting it was taken before the wildfires started in Hawaii. However, the clip actually shows flashes over the US state and was filmed by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. Reverse image searches confirm that the footage was taken in January, nearly seven months before the wildfires.

The observatory initially believed the lights in the video were a remote-sensing laser from a NASA satellite, but later identified them as most likely coming from a Chinese atmospheric environment monitoring satellite called Daqi-1. The lights are invisible to the naked eye.

The World Meteorological Organization has also confirmed that the satellite is equipped with a measuring instrument that emits pulsed lasers and is used for atmospheric aerosol and CO2 monitoring.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the Hawaii wildfires, but the National Weather Service had issued warnings about dangerous fire weather conditions leading up to the disaster. The Washington Post has reported that fallen power lines may have triggered the first blazes, and a class-action lawsuit has been filed against Hawaiian Electric, the state’s main utility.

It is important to debunk misinformation circulating on social media to ensure that accurate information is spread regarding critical events like natural disasters.

By Robert Andrew

