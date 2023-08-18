Ofcom Proposes More Spectrum for Earth Station Gateways in the UK

UK communication regulator Ofcom has outlined its plans to allocate additional radio spectrum for the use of ‘earth station gateways’. These gateways, which consist of large ground dishes, connect satellite networks to the Internet and enable satellite operators to provide various broadband services in the UK.

One of the main applications of these gateways is to improve connectivity in remote rural areas, as well as on trains, airplanes, and ships. They typically operate within the 27.5 – 30 GHz spectrum, commonly known as the 28 GHz band, for Earth-to-space uplink transmissions.

Earlier this year, Arqiva returned 448 MHz of the spectrum it held in the 28 GHz band to Ofcom. In response, Ofcom is now proposing to make this spectrum, along with four ‘guard bands’, available for use by earth station gateways. This would grant operators additional access to the necessary airwaves for their gateway networks.

Since gateways are situated at specific sites, their impact on other users is limited. As a result, Ofcom anticipates that it will be able to allow other users to share access to this spectrum in the future. Consultation on this matter is scheduled to occur in 2023.

The current consultation period will conclude on September 29th, 2023, at 5pm.