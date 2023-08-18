UK Regulator Proposes More Spectrum for Satellite Earth Station Gateways

UK communications regulator Ofcom has introduced proposals to increase the availability of radio spectrum for the use of “earth station gateways” – ground-based dishes that connect satellite networks to the Internet.

These gateways enable satellite operators to provide a range of broadband services in the UK, including connecting remote homes and businesses in rural areas, as well as facilitating connectivity on trains, airplanes, and ships.

Traditionally, earth station gateways utilize the 27.5 – 30 GHz spectrum (known as the 28 GHz band) for uplink transmission from Earth to space. Earlier this year, Arqiva relinquished 448 MHz of spectrum it held in this band, returning it to Ofcom.

Ofcom’s proposal involves making this spectrum, along with four “guard bands,” available for earth station gateways. This would provide operators with additional airwaves required for their gateway operations. Importantly, gateways are located at specific sites and are not expected to significantly impact other users.

Furthermore, the regulator anticipates that in the future, it will be able to facilitate shared access to this spectrum with other users. Specific plans for sharing access will be further explored in a consultation to be conducted by Ofcom in 2023.

The ongoing consultation period will conclude at 5 pm on September 29, 2023.