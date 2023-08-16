CityLife

DFNN Donates Satellite Communication Kits to Office of Civil Defense

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
Diversified Financial Network Inc. (DFNN, Inc.) has donated twenty portable satellite communication kits to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Philippines. The turnover ceremony was presided over by Defense Secretary Gilberto C Teodoro Jr. in Quezon City. The donated equipment, SpaceX Starlink kits, will enhance the emergency communications capability of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) using the latest satellite technology. The kits are designed for easy deployment and can be operated by a single person. They can deliver high-speed internet to support virtual conferences and video calls. The DFNN Chairman, Ramon C. Garcia Jr., expressed the organization’s commitment to strengthening the Philippines’ disaster management system. The OCD, which serves as the implementing arm and secretariat of the NDRRMC, provides emergency communications support to disaster-stricken local government units and localities. The donation of the satellite communication kits is part of efforts to strengthen the communications capability of the OCD, DRRM councils, and local governments across the country. The donation was greatly appreciated and seen as a generous gesture of solidarity to strengthen the country’s ability to respond to disasters. The equipment’s capabilities were demonstrated by the joint team of the OCD’s Information and Communications Technology Division and DFNN Inc.’s technical staff. Overall, this initiative aligns with the government’s vision of creating a leading digital infrastructure for disaster risk reduction and ensuring the resilience of the nation.

