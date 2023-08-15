New Satellite Communication Kits to Enhance Timely Reporting and Disaster Response

An official of the state disaster agency is optimistic that the newly acquired satellite communication kits will expedite the government’s timely reporting and disaster response during calamities and emergencies across the country. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator, Ariel Nepomoceno, stated that the 22 portable satellite communication kits provided by Diversified Financial Network Inc. (DFNN, Inc.) will enhance the capability of field responders in delivering accurate information on casualties, damage, and rapidly providing basic services to affected communities.

The kits, known as “SpaceX Starling,” utilize the latest satellite technology, enabling them to operate in rural and remote areas. Nepomoceno expressed gratitude for the donation, stating that it will strengthen the communication capability of the OCD, counterpart Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) councils, and local governments across the archipelago. These devices are low maintenance, have low operational costs, and are easily deployable due to their mobility and portability design. They can be operated by a single person.

The Starlink kits not only improve emergency communication but also provide high-speed internet for virtual conferences and video calls. The satellite communication kits will significantly enhance the government’s ability to disseminate information and coordinate response efforts during times of crisis. This technology will support the efficient delivery of assistance to affected areas, ensuring that the necessary aid reaches those in need promptly.

The Philippine government is continuously exploring innovative solutions to enhance disaster management capabilities. The acquisition of these satellite communication kits is a significant step towards improving disaster response and reducing the impact of calamities and emergencies on vulnerable communities.