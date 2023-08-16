Planet Labs Completes Acquisition of Slovenia’s Sinergise

San Francisco-based company Planet Labs has successfully finalized its acquisition of Slovenian geographic information system (GIS) company Holding Sinergise. The details regarding the value of the deal were not disclosed.

The two companies have been collaborating since 2016, and this acquisition will provide customers with easier access to insights derived from Earth Observation data. Sinergise, headquartered in Ljubljana, will contribute to Planet’s Earth Data Platform, enhancing its ability to distribute Earth Observation data efficiently to its clients.

Sinergise brings valuable technological advancements to Planet, particularly through its popular Sentinel Hub, an API-driven cloud streaming platform. This platform allows users to access various EO data sources, enabling analysis, processing, and extraction of insights.

Planet emphasizes its commitment to advancing the EO community and promoting increased capabilities and an open standard for enhanced interoperability. Sinergise’s skilled team will seamlessly integrate into Planet’s European operations, bolstering their presence in Europe to include approximately one-third of the company’s global workforce.

As part of this expansion, Planet will now maintain two additional offices in Europe, specifically in Slovenia and Austria. This is in addition to their existing offices in Berlin and Haarlem, reaffirming their dedication to propelling advancements within the European space community and their commitment to innovation and progress.

The acquisition of Sinergise marks Planet Lab’s sixth acquisition since 2015, highlighting their continuous growth and development within the industry.