CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Planet Labs Completes Acquisition of Slovenia’s Sinergise

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
Planet Labs Completes Acquisition of Slovenia’s Sinergise

San Francisco-based company Planet Labs has successfully finalized its acquisition of Slovenian geographic information system (GIS) company Holding Sinergise. The details regarding the value of the deal were not disclosed.

The two companies have been collaborating since 2016, and this acquisition will provide customers with easier access to insights derived from Earth Observation data. Sinergise, headquartered in Ljubljana, will contribute to Planet’s Earth Data Platform, enhancing its ability to distribute Earth Observation data efficiently to its clients.

Sinergise brings valuable technological advancements to Planet, particularly through its popular Sentinel Hub, an API-driven cloud streaming platform. This platform allows users to access various EO data sources, enabling analysis, processing, and extraction of insights.

Planet emphasizes its commitment to advancing the EO community and promoting increased capabilities and an open standard for enhanced interoperability. Sinergise’s skilled team will seamlessly integrate into Planet’s European operations, bolstering their presence in Europe to include approximately one-third of the company’s global workforce.

As part of this expansion, Planet will now maintain two additional offices in Europe, specifically in Slovenia and Austria. This is in addition to their existing offices in Berlin and Haarlem, reaffirming their dedication to propelling advancements within the European space community and their commitment to innovation and progress.

The acquisition of Sinergise marks Planet Lab’s sixth acquisition since 2015, highlighting their continuous growth and development within the industry.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

Radio Spectrum Management Evaluating Utilization of 24-30 GHz Spectrum Range

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) Evaluating Utilization of 24 – 30 GHz Spectrum in New Zealand

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) Evaluating Potential Utilization of 24-30 GHz Radio Spectrum Range

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Spider-Man 2’s Accessibility Features

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Google DeepMind Testing New Tools for Generative AI

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

To Power Artificial Intelligence Products, Start-ups and Investors Seek Critical GPU Chips

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Origin of Life: Bridging the Gap between Bottom-Up and Top-Down Research

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments