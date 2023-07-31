Judith “Judy” Ellen Guy Thompson, 74, Passes Away

Judith “Judy” Ellen Guy Thompson, 74 years old, passed away at her home in Melbourne, Florida on July 24, 2023. She had been undergoing kidney dialysis for several years. Judith was born on November 10, 1948, in Jamaica Queens, NY to Harold Dewey and Betty Ellen Guy.

Judith was the second of three siblings, with brothers Tom and Steve, and sister Linda. She was buried alongside her family in Colchester, IL. Surviving her are her husband of 35 years, Daniel Mandelsberg, her daughter Amanda Thompson Gorena, step-daughter Amber Mandelsberg, brother Tom Guy and sister Linda Guy, nephew Sven Guy, and niece Tracy Guy Davis.

She attended Satellite High School, graduating in 1966, and later received her Bachelor’s Degree in English and Business Administration from Rollins College in 1976. Judith worked as a Supply Chain Program Manager for the Raytheon Corporation in Bristol, TN before moving to Dallas, TX and eventually retiring.

Judith was known for her sharp mind by her co-workers and was described as fun-loving. She had a close bond with her daughter’s friends, treating them like her own children. Her love extended to her husband and her dogs, Saddie May and Bitsy. She requested to be buried with the ashes of her beloved dogs who passed away before her.

Traveling with her best friend of 50 years, Andrea Eisner, was one of Judith’s greatest joys. She also enjoyed attending Antique Shows and had a passion for collecting antique furniture and Art Deco pieces. Her love for cookie jars began with a gift from her grandmother, Ruth, and grew into a collection.

Throughout her life, Judith lived in various states including Florida, New York, California, Tennessee, and Texas. However, her heart always belonged to her family in Florida. She cherished the moments driving over the causeway, searching for dolphins. After her mother’s passing, she finally returned to Florida, where she passed away at home, surrounded by love.