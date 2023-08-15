National Reconnaissance Office Seeking New Imaging Capabilities

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has issued a Broad Agency Announcement titled “Commercial Electro-Optical Capabilities” to solicit proposals from commercial remote-sensing companies that utilize optical imaging satellites. The NRO is looking for new and emerging types of imaging that were not included in the agency’s previous Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contracts awarded to Maxar Technologies, BlackSky, and Planet Labs.

The BAA, issued last month, seeks technologies such as nighttime imaging, non-Earth imaging, multispectral imaging, video, and infrared imaging. Proposals are due by Aug. 28. NRO Director Chris Scolese announced in April the agency’s plan to select additional EO imaging vendors under the Strategic Commercial Enhancements BAA. This program involves agreements with providers of commercial synthetic aperture radar, commercial radio-frequency, and hyperspectral data.

According to Scolese, the purpose of the BAA is to explore new possibilities in the industry. While the NRO already has access to significant commercial sources of imagery through the EOCL contracts, it is now seeking the next wave of capabilities that have emerged in recent years.

The BAA states that the government requires imagery products across the electro-optical spectrum, including panchromatic imagery, multispectral imagery, nighttime imaging, non-Earth imaging, video, and spectrally diverse imagery such as short-wave infrared, mid-wave infrared, and long-wave infrared.

Commercial non-Earth imagery, which involves imaging objects in space, is a growing sector where companies like Maxar are looking to expand their business. The NRO’s interest in this area follows changes in the licensing process announced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which lifted previous imaging restrictions for certain modes and non-Earth imaging.