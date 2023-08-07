Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Defense Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation is an American company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of defense systems and equipment. Their products consists of various families:

– Aeronautics systems, accounting for 29.8% of their net sales. This includes autonomous and manned aircraft systems, space vehicles, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, command and control systems, among others.

– Space systems, with a 28.1% share.

– Electronic equipment, making up 26.8% of net sales. This includes radar, sensors, air traffic control systems, communications, surveillance, and more. The company also offers information and command systems.

– Defense systems, accounting for 15.3% of their net sales. This category includes weapons and mission systems, combat management systems, missile systems, and others.

In terms of geographical breakdown, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s net sales are divided as follows: 86% in the United States, 5.9% in Europe, 5.4% in the Asia-Pacific region, and 2.7% in other regions.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is widely recognized for its expertise and innovations in the defense industry. They play a crucial role in developing advanced technologies and solutions to meet the evolving needs of national security.

With a strong presence in the United States and expanding global reach, this company continues to pave the way for advancements in defense systems and equip military forces worldwide.