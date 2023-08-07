CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Defense Systems

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Defense Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation is an American company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of defense systems and equipment. Their products consists of various families:

– Aeronautics systems, accounting for 29.8% of their net sales. This includes autonomous and manned aircraft systems, space vehicles, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, command and control systems, among others.

– Space systems, with a 28.1% share.

– Electronic equipment, making up 26.8% of net sales. This includes radar, sensors, air traffic control systems, communications, surveillance, and more. The company also offers information and command systems.

– Defense systems, accounting for 15.3% of their net sales. This category includes weapons and mission systems, combat management systems, missile systems, and others.

In terms of geographical breakdown, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s net sales are divided as follows: 86% in the United States, 5.9% in Europe, 5.4% in the Asia-Pacific region, and 2.7% in other regions.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is widely recognized for its expertise and innovations in the defense industry. They play a crucial role in developing advanced technologies and solutions to meet the evolving needs of national security.

With a strong presence in the United States and expanding global reach, this company continues to pave the way for advancements in defense systems and equip military forces worldwide.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

Tina Ghataore Takes on New Role in Satellite Industry

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

The European Space Agency (ESA) Performs Semi-Controlled Descent of Aeolus Satellite

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

China Launches Fengyun-3F Satellite for Meteorological Research

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Can Improve Physical Activity, Diet, and Sleep

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

PS5s Overheating and Melting USB Connectors at Evo 2023

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Tesla’s CFO Stepping Down Raises Questions on Succession Planning

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Driving Telecommunications Innovation

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments