Satellite

Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Defense Systems and Equipment

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Northrop Grumman Corporation is an American company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of defense systems and equipment. The company has established itself as one of the leaders in the industry.

The net sales of Northrop Grumman Corporation are divided into various product categories. A significant portion, 29.8%, comes from aeronautics systems. These systems include both autonomous and manned aircraft, space vehicles, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, as well as command and control systems.

Another key product category is space systems, which account for 28.1% of net sales.

Electronic equipment is also a major source of revenue for the company, contributing 26.8% to net sales. This category includes radar, sensors, air traffic control systems, communications, surveillance, and more. Northrop Grumman Corporation also offers information and command systems.

Defense systems make up 15.3% of net sales for the company. This category includes weapons and mission systems, combat management systems, missile systems, and others.

In terms of geographic distribution, the United States is the largest market for Northrop Grumman Corporation, accounting for 86% of net sales. Europe represents 5.9% of net sales, while the Asia-Pacific region contributes 5.4%. Other regions account for 2.7% of net sales.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s expertise, product range, and customer reach have solidified its position as a leading player in the defense systems and equipment industry. The company continues to innovate and adapt to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers, both in the United States and around the world.

